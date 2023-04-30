Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 22.06%. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS.

Avantor Stock Performance

Shares of AVTR opened at $19.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.68 and a 200 day moving average of $21.62. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.34. Avantor has a 12 month low of $17.91 and a 12 month high of $34.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Get Avantor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 3,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $74,610.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,528.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Avantor news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 3,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $74,610.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,528.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $97,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,717,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,829 shares of company stock valued at $488,344. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Avantor by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Avantor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc engages in providing mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.