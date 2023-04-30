Swiss Life Holding AG (SZLMY) to Issue Dividend of $0.99 on May 22nd

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 28th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.9884 per share on Monday, May 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Swiss Life’s previous dividend of $0.83.

Swiss Life Stock Performance

SZLMY opened at $32.84 on Friday. Swiss Life has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $33.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.19.

Get Swiss Life alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays started coverage on Swiss Life in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

About Swiss Life

Swiss Life Holding AG engages in the provision of life insurances, pensions, and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Switzerland, Germany, France, International, and Asset Managers. The Switzerland, France and Germany segments provide life insurance operations and distribution units.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.