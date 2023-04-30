Hexagon AB (publ) (HXGBY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 3rd

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 28th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0895 per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Hexagon AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Hexagon AB (publ) Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of HXGBY opened at $11.33 on Friday. Hexagon AB has a 1 year low of $8.49 and a 1 year high of $13.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on HXGBY shares. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. HSBC cut Hexagon AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.60.

About Hexagon AB (publ)

Hexagon AB engages in the provision of sensor, software, and autonomous solutions. It operates through the Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES), and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GES) segments. The IES segment is composed of metrology systems that incorporate the latest in sensor technology for fast and accurate measurements, as well as CAD and CAM software.

