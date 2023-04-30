Koninklijke Vopak (VOPKY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 3rd

Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 28th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 1.1642 per share on Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Koninklijke Vopak’s previous dividend of $1.10.

Koninklijke Vopak Stock Up 4.4 %

Koninklijke Vopak stock opened at $38.74 on Friday. Koninklijke Vopak has a one year low of $17.60 and a one year high of $39.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.99.

Get Koninklijke Vopak alerts:

Koninklijke Vopak Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Royal Vopak NV operates as an independent tank storage company. The firm’s geographical segments include Americas, Asia & Middle East, China & North Asia, Europe & Africa and LNG. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Vopak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Vopak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.