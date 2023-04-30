Fuchs Petrolub SE (FUPBY) to Issue Dividend of $0.19 on May 23rd

Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 28th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.1889 per share on Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This is a boost from Fuchs Petrolub’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Fuchs Petrolub Stock Down 4.0 %

Fuchs Petrolub stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.24. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $10.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

About Fuchs Petrolub

Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production, and sale of lubricants and related specialties. Its products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners, and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear, and coating services.

Featured Articles

