W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $34.25-36.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $33.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.20-16.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.50 billion. W.W. Grainger also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $34.25-$36.75 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GWW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised W.W. Grainger from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $502.00 to $679.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $698.63.

Shares of GWW opened at $695.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $670.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $613.60. The stock has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19. W.W. Grainger has a 1-year low of $440.48 and a 1-year high of $709.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 61.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger will post 32.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

In other news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total transaction of $3,072,723.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,739.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total value of $34,107,657.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,240 shares in the company, valued at $55,715,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total value of $3,072,723.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,434 shares of company stock worth $38,315,317 in the last three months. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

