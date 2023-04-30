Telenet Group Holding NV Announces Dividend of $0.24 (OTCMKTS:TLGHY)

Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 28th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.2352 per share on Monday, May 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd.

Telenet Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLGHY opened at $8.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.98. Telenet Group has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $7.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Telenet Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

About Telenet Group

Telenet Group Holding NV engages in the provision of cable television services. It offers basic and enhanced video, including high definition, pay television and video-on-demand services, high-speed broadband internet and fixed-line, and mobile telephony services to residential subscribers who reside in the company’s network area.

