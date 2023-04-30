Hang Lung Group Limited (OTCMKTS:HNLGY) Raises Dividend to $0.39 Per Share

Hang Lung Group Limited (OTCMKTS:HNLGY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 28th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.3947 per share on Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. This is an increase from Hang Lung Group’s previous dividend of $0.12.
Hang Lung Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS HNLGY opened at $9.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.54. Hang Lung Group has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $10.66.
About Hang Lung Group
