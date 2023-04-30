Crystal Valley Financial Co. (CYVF) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 3rd

Crystal Valley Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYVF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 28th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Crystal Valley Financial’s previous dividend of $0.42.

Crystal Valley Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

OTCMKTS:CYVF opened at $58.49 on Friday. Crystal Valley Financial has a 1 year low of $55.35 and a 1 year high of $74.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.84 and a 200-day moving average of $58.55.

About Crystal Valley Financial

Crystal Valley Financial Corp. is a holding company. It focuses on the provision of financial products and services, including business and personal banking, trust and wealth management services, and insurance products. The company was founded on February 10, 1984 and is headquartered in Middlebury, IN.

