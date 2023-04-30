Crystal Valley Financial Co. (CYVF) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 3rd

Crystal Valley Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYVF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 28th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Crystal Valley Financial’s previous dividend of $0.42.
Crystal Valley Financial Trading Up 0.8 %
OTCMKTS:CYVF opened at $58.49 on Friday. Crystal Valley Financial has a 1 year low of $55.35 and a 1 year high of $74.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.84 and a 200-day moving average of $58.55.
About Crystal Valley Financial
