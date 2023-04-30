Madison County Financial, Inc. (MCBK) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 2nd

Madison County Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBK – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 28th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.72 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. This is a boost from Madison County Financial’s previous dividend of $0.69.
Madison County Financial Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MCBK opened at $28.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.94. Madison County Financial has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $33.78.
