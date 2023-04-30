D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 71.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BC. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 24,171 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Brunswick by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,843,000 after acquiring an additional 46,519 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Brunswick by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $84.79 on Friday. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $61.89 and a 52-week high of $93.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.84 and a 200 day moving average of $78.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.21. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 36.65%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 17.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.25.

In other Brunswick news, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 5,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total transaction of $504,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,522 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,922.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Brunswick news, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 5,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total transaction of $504,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,522 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,922.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $649,196.37. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,660,061.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,234 shares of company stock worth $1,167,542. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

