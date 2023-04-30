BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Stake Lifted by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,244 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 37.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the third quarter worth $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 17.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $156,000.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust stock opened at $12.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.51. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $13.72.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%.

BlackRock Energy & Resources Trust operates as a closed-end management investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in equity securities of energy and natural resources companies and equity derivatives with exposure to the energy and natural resources industry.

