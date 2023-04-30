D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $699,000 Stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 890.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 276.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 36.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the period.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SDVY opened at $26.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.90. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.132 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

