Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Stake Raised by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,165 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 154 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 197 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total transaction of $6,278,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,324. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup raised Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $350.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.50.

LULU opened at $379.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $335.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.26. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $386.70. The firm has a market cap of $48.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

