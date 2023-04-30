Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KTB. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 77.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 29.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Christopher Waldeck sold 35,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total value of $1,819,527.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,703,929.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Christopher Waldeck sold 35,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total value of $1,819,527.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,703,929.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas E. Waldron sold 31,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $1,622,137.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,262,949.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:KTB opened at $45.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.14. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.98 and a 1 year high of $53.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $731.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.78 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 124.39% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KTB shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $37.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Kontoor Brands from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Kontoor Brands from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.13.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

