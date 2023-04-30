D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 64.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.42, for a total transaction of $1,364,629.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 370,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,679,084.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gene Liu sold 362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.83, for a total value of $59,668.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,249,906.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.42, for a total transaction of $1,364,629.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,679,084.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 281,329 shares of company stock valued at $46,059,595. Insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Atlassian Trading Down 4.0 %

TEAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a report on Monday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.05.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $147.66 on Friday. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $113.86 and a one year high of $300.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.25.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.33). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 73.57% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $872.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.45 million. Analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.