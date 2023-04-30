D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 26,170 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,170 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,281,000. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,872,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter worth $1,850,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter worth $858,000. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PARA opened at $23.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.64. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $15.29 and a 52-week high of $34.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.67 and a 200 day moving average of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PARA. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Macquarie downgraded Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.45.

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

