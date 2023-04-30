Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 81.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,493,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,994 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 319.8% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,157,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690,448 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,707,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,037,000 after purchasing an additional 116,118 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 898.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,521,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $281,635,000. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

Shares of ATVI opened at $77.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.44 and its 200-day moving average is $77.23. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.94 and a 12 month high of $87.01. The firm has a market cap of $60.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.97%. Equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATVI shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, March 10th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.79.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

