FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Issued By William Blair

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) – William Blair increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Microsoft in a report released on Wednesday, April 26th. William Blair analyst J. Ader now anticipates that the software giant will post earnings per share of $9.69 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.02. The consensus estimate for Microsoft’s current full-year earnings is $9.56 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.82 EPS.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Microsoft Price Performance

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MSFT. Barclays increased their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Microsoft from $332.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.88.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $307.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $273.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.56. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $308.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microsoft

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 112,158.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,017,948,000 after acquiring an additional 150,053,637 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $20,700,525,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 35,465.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,852,000 after purchasing an additional 20,553,188 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,417,954 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,638,815,000 after purchasing an additional 14,652,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 18,332.0% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,820,613 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,348,000 after purchasing an additional 8,772,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.