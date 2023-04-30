Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) Short Interest Update

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,500 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the March 31st total of 198,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regulus Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGLS. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $8,656,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 648,121 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 111,100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 50,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Regulus Therapeutics alerts:

Regulus Therapeutics Price Performance

Regulus Therapeutics stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.39. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $3.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Regulus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RGLS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Regulus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regulus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.