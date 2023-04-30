IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Short Interest Update

IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the March 31st total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 788,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

IAC Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $51.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.83. IAC has a 1 year low of $41.52 and a 1 year high of $90.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Get IAC alerts:

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. IAC had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 22.35%. On average, equities analysts forecast that IAC will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of IAC

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAC by 113,402.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,552,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,113,000 after buying an additional 14,539,274 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of IAC by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,566,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,881 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IAC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,036,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of IAC during the fourth quarter worth $37,580,000. Finally, Freshford Capital Management LLC grew its position in IAC by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,598,000 after buying an additional 632,299 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on IAC. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on IAC from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on IAC from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on IAC from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on IAC from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on IAC from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.73.

About IAC

(Get Rating)

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.