Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the March 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ SNCRL opened at $18.49 on Friday. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $23.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.28.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.5234 dividend. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

