ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $36.04

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $36.04 and traded as low as $30.33. ACNB shares last traded at $30.33, with a volume of 5,120 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ACNB in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ACNB Stock Down 3.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.11 and its 200-day moving average is $36.09. The company has a market cap of $258.41 million, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.36.

ACNB Announces Dividend

ACNB ( NASDAQ:ACNB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ACNB had a net margin of 33.13% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $29.47 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. ACNB’s payout ratio is presently 26.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACNB. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ACNB in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of ACNB by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of ACNB by 16,530.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of ACNB by 533.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of ACNB by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. 28.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACNB Company Profile

ACNB Corp. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, financial and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Bank and RIG. The Bank segment offers bank and related financial services. The RIG segment offers property and casualty, life and health insurance to both commercial and individual clients.

