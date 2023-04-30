IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.51

IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.51 and traded as low as $15.50. IF Bancorp shares last traded at $15.50, with a volume of 187 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet lowered IF Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

IF Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.51. The company has a market capitalization of $51.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.53.

IF Bancorp Dividend Announcement

IF Bancorp ( NASDAQ:IROQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IF Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $6.91 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.2%. IF Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IF Bancorp

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IF Bancorp stock. Stilwell Value LLC increased its stake in shares of IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,219 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. IF Bancorp accounts for 0.4% of Stilwell Value LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Stilwell Value LLC owned 0.81% of IF Bancorp worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.39% of the company’s stock.

About IF Bancorp

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in directing, planning, and coordinating the business activities of Iroquois Federal Savings. The firm through its subsidiary, offers variety of deposits accounts, including savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

Further Reading

