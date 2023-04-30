Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Short Interest Down 28.7% in April

Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,613,900 shares, a decrease of 28.7% from the March 31st total of 2,262,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 53.6 days.

Champion Iron Stock Performance

Champion Iron stock opened at $4.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.57. Champion Iron has a one year low of $2.93 and a one year high of $5.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CIAFF shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.25 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Champion Iron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

About Champion Iron

Champion Iron Ltd. engages in the production, exploration, and development of iron ore properties. Its portfolio includes Bloom Lake and Consolidated Fire Lake North. The company was founded on May 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Rozelle, Australia.

