CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) Short Interest Update

CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,200 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the March 31st total of 182,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

CDL Hospitality Trusts Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDHSF opened at $0.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.93. CDL Hospitality Trusts has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $0.94.

Get CDL Hospitality Trusts alerts:

CDL Hospitality Trusts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

CDL Hospitality Trusts (CDLHT) is one of Asia's leading hospitality trusts with assets under management of about S$2.9 billion as at 31 December 2020. CDLHT is a stapled group comprising CDL Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust (H-REIT), a real estate investment trust, and CDL Hospitality Business Trust (HBT), a business trust.

Receive News & Ratings for CDL Hospitality Trusts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDL Hospitality Trusts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.