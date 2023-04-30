Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF) Short Interest Update

Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,600 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the March 31st total of 65,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 109.5 days.

Cogeco Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CGECF opened at $41.50 on Friday. Cogeco has a 52 week low of $38.57 and a 52 week high of $60.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.17 and its 200 day moving average is $43.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on Cogeco from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. CIBC dropped their target price on Cogeco from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Cogeco Company Profile

Cogeco, Inc is a diversified holding company, which engages in the provision of cable television, Internet, telephony, and other telecommunications services to residential and commercial customers in Canada. It operates through the Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications segments.

Featured Stories

