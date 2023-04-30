Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund (NYSE:DMO) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.84

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.84 and traded as low as $10.43. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $10.56, with a volume of 31,413 shares changing hands.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.84.

Get Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund alerts:

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.