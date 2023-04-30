Stifel Nicolaus Boosts PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Price Target to $6.00

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $5.90 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PHX. Northland Securities reduced their price target on PHX Minerals from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of PHX Minerals from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.50.

PHX Minerals Stock Performance

PHX opened at $2.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. PHX Minerals has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $4.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.94 million, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals ( NYSE:PHX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). PHX Minerals had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 30.95%. The business had revenue of $18.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 million. On average, analysts anticipate that PHX Minerals will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 29.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 898,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 205,951 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in PHX Minerals by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 327,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 178,888 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PHX Minerals by 374.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 220,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 174,348 shares in the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,249,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,008,000 after buying an additional 127,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PHX Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. The company was founded on December 3, 1926 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

