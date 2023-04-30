Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.34

Shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:GTE) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.34 and traded as low as C$1.04. Gran Tierra Energy shares last traded at C$1.07, with a volume of 192,639 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Gran Tierra Energy from C$2.40 to C$2.30 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Gran Tierra Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$368.73 million, a PE ratio of 2.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.35, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.33.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy ( TSE:GTE Get Rating ) (NYSEMKT:GTE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of C$220.81 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Gran Tierra Energy Inc. will post 0.3396825 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 24.8 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

