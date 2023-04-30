Short Interest in Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) Decreases By 14.1%

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the March 31st total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Natural Health Trends from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Get Natural Health Trends alerts:

Natural Health Trends Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NHTC opened at $6.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.64 and a beta of 0.81. Natural Health Trends has a 1-year low of $3.27 and a 1-year high of $7.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.57.

Natural Health Trends Announces Dividend

Natural Health Trends ( NASDAQ:NHTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.51 million during the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 0.59%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Natural Health Trends’s dividend payout ratio is 2,667.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Health Trends

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Natural Health Trends by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Natural Health Trends by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 57,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 8,529 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Natural Health Trends in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Natural Health Trends in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Natural Health Trends Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Natural Health Trends Corp. engages in the provision of direct selling and e-commerce services. It offers personal care, and wellness products through NHT Global brand. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Health Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Health Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.