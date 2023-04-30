Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,800 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the March 31st total of 47,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 44,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
In related news, SVP Andrew Kenner bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.02 per share, with a total value of $220,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:WLKP opened at $22.44 on Friday. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 52 week low of $18.58 and a 52 week high of $28.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $790.34 million, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $366.84 million during the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 6.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Westlake Chemical Partners LP engages in the operation, acquisition and development of ethylene production facilities and related assets. It is also involved in the manufacture and marketing of basic chemicals, polymers, and fabricated building products. The company was founded on March 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
