Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.40

Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.40 and traded as low as $3.99. Vuzix shares last traded at $4.02, with a volume of 1,175,952 shares trading hands.

Vuzix Stock Up 1.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.40. The stock has a market cap of $254.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.95.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 million. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 344.41% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Vuzix Co. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vuzix

About Vuzix

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Vuzix by 93.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Vuzix in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vuzix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Vuzix in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vuzix in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vuzix Corp. is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. Its products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality.

