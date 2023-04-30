EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Short Interest Down 14.0% in April

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 427,800 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the March 31st total of 497,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Eric A. Vaillancourt purchased 790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.75 per share, with a total value of $74,852.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 24,120 shares in the company, valued at $2,285,370. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John M. Childress II sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,639.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric A. Vaillancourt purchased 790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.75 per share, for a total transaction of $74,852.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 24,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,285,370. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EnPro Industries

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NPO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 213.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EnPro Industries Stock Performance

Shares of EnPro Industries stock opened at $94.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.44. EnPro Industries has a 52 week low of $76.14 and a 52 week high of $127.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $271.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.43 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 16.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EnPro Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on NPO. StockNews.com began coverage on EnPro Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded EnPro Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

About EnPro Industries

(Get Rating)

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies segment. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.