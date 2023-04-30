Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.02

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.02 and traded as low as $11.75. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $11.86, with a volume of 65,301 shares.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.02.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.111 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.
