Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.02

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.02 and traded as low as $11.75. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $11.86, with a volume of 65,301 shares.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.02.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.111 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund

About Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,642 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,796 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 1.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,909 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 5.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,750 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 20,270 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the period.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

