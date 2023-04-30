Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 559,900 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the March 31st total of 649,600 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 118,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SONX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sonendo from $5.75 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sonendo from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Sonendo Stock Up 14.6 %

NYSE:SONX opened at $1.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a current ratio of 7.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.08. Sonendo has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $3.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sonendo ( NYSE:SONX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.63 million. Sonendo had a negative net margin of 136.96% and a negative return on equity of 82.82%. Research analysts expect that Sonendo will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sonendo news, Director Vamsi Mohan Raj Pudipeddi acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,691.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,083 shares of company stock worth $29,746. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Sonendo by 380.4% in the 4th quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 4,916,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892,621 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonendo by 1,773.7% during the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 4,185,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962,226 shares during the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonendo by 281.3% during the 4th quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonendo by 463.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 720,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 592,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonendo by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 655,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 125,835 shares during the last quarter. 52.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonendo Company Profile

Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment device for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

Further Reading

