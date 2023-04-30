Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.25

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.25 and traded as low as $5.11. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund shares last traded at $5.13, with a volume of 58,268 shares traded.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.25.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 25,400 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 55,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 111,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 7,493 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

