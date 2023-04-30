Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.25

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.25 and traded as low as $5.11. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund shares last traded at $5.13, with a volume of 58,268 shares traded.
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Trading Up 0.4 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.25.
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd.
About Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.
