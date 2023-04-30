Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $80.87

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $80.87 and traded as low as $75.80. Transcat shares last traded at $76.29, with a volume of 21,945 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Transcat from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Transcat from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Transcat from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Transcat in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Transcat from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.50.

Get Transcat alerts:

Transcat Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.92. The company has a market cap of $576.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.80 and a beta of 0.77.

Insider Activity

Transcat ( NASDAQ:TRNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Transcat had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $57.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.62 million. As a group, analysts predict that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total value of $174,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,743,923.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Transcat

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transcat during the first quarter valued at $269,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 0.6% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 731,044 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 20.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Transcat during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,192 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Transcat Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.