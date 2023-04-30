Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ONPH) Short Interest Down 14.7% in April

Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ONPH – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the March 31st total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Oncology Pharma Stock Performance

Oncology Pharma stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average of $0.45. Oncology Pharma has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $3.00.

Get Oncology Pharma alerts:

About Oncology Pharma

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Oncology Pharma, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and commercialization of therapeutics. The company was founded by Marcel van Heesewijk on March 26, 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Oncology Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncology Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.