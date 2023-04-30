Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ONPH) Short Interest Down 14.7% in April

Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ONPH – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the March 31st total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Oncology Pharma Stock Performance
Oncology Pharma stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average of $0.45. Oncology Pharma has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $3.00.
About Oncology Pharma
