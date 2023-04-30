Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.04

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.04 and traded as low as $1.70. Socket Mobile shares last traded at $1.75, with a volume of 9,634 shares.

Socket Mobile Trading Down 2.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average of $2.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Socket Mobile stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.83% of Socket Mobile worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 5.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Socket Mobile

Socket Mobile, Inc is a mobile data capture company, which engages in the provision of data capture and delivery solutions for enhanced productivity in workforce mobilization. Its products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale (POS), commercial services (field workers), asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics (goods tracking and movement), event management (ticketing, entry, access control, and identification), medical and education.

