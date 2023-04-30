Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $27.88

Shares of Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.88 and traded as low as $17.87. Civeo shares last traded at $19.25, with a volume of 98,722 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Civeo in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Civeo Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.21 and its 200-day moving average is $27.83.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Civeo by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Civeo by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Civeo during the 4th quarter valued at $490,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Civeo during the 4th quarter valued at $826,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Civeo during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.
About Civeo
Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Civeo (CVEO)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.