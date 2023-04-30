Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $27.88

Shares of Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.88 and traded as low as $17.87. Civeo shares last traded at $19.25, with a volume of 98,722 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Civeo in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.21 and its 200-day moving average is $27.83.

In related news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $16,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,219,188 shares in the company, valued at $39,014,016. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 500,000 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $16,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,219,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,014,016. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Constance B. Moore sold 5,406 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $124,338.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Civeo by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Civeo by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Civeo during the 4th quarter valued at $490,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Civeo during the 4th quarter valued at $826,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Civeo during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

About Civeo

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

