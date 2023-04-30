Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,100 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the March 31st total of 241,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days.

Rocky Brands Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ RCKY opened at $29.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $214.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.16. Rocky Brands has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $41.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.51.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $138.93 million for the quarter. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 3.33%. Equities research analysts expect that Rocky Brands will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Rocky Brands Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Rocky Brands

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.38%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 54,593 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Rocky Brands by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 531,853 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,669,000 after acquiring an additional 82,791 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Rocky Brands by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 303,783 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after acquiring an additional 28,154 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Rocky Brands by 485.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,850 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Rocky Brands by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 801 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RCKY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Rocky Brands in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rocky Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Rocky Brands in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brands include Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

