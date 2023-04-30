Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) Short Interest Up 30.0% in April

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,574,000 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the March 31st total of 1,211,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7,870.0 days.
Chubu Electric Power Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CHUEF opened at $10.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average of $9.61. Chubu Electric Power has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $10.85.
About Chubu Electric Power
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chubu Electric Power (CHUEF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Chubu Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubu Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.