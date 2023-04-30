PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.11

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.11 and traded as low as $0.88. PEDEVCO shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 77,560 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PED. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 price target on shares of PEDEVCO in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com downgraded PEDEVCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.

PEDEVCO Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $76.92 million, a PE ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.11.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PEDEVCO

In other news, VP Moore Clark sold 174,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $183,399.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 600,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,350.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, VP Moore Clark sold 174,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $183,399.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 600,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,350.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Simon G. Kukes purchased 263,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.94 per share, for a total transaction of $248,095.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,391,497 shares in the company, valued at $6,008,007.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PED. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in PEDEVCO by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,352,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 163,162 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PEDEVCO by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 945,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in PEDEVCO by 374.1% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 117,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 92,482 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in PEDEVCO by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 106,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PEDEVCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

PEDEVCO Company Profile

PEDEVCO Corp. is an exploration and production company, which engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas assets. It focuses on the operation of Permian and Denver-Julesberg Basins. The company was founded by Frank C. Ingriselli in September 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

