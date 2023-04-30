Scotgold Resources (LON:SGZ) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $49.06

Shares of Scotgold Resources Limited (LON:SGZ – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 49.06 ($0.61) and traded as low as GBX 19 ($0.24). Scotgold Resources shares last traded at GBX 20.50 ($0.26), with a volume of 209,583 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Scotgold Resources in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

The company has a market cap of £13.76 million, a PE ratio of -136.67 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 27.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 48.96.

Scotgold Resources Limited engages in the mine development and mineral exploration businesses in Australia, Scotland, France, and Portugal. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It focuses on the development of Cononish project located in the Grampian Highlands of Scotland. The company also holds interest in the Grampian project comprising 13 option agreements covering an area of approximately 3000 square kilometers located in Scotland.

