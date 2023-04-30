SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $63.89

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $63.89 and traded as low as $61.07. SPDR S&P Retail ETF shares last traded at $61.43, with a volume of 4,610,361 shares trading hands.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $365.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 6,425.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,543,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,471 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 205.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 627,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,820 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 4th quarter worth $66,495,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 3,672.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 501,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,820,000 after purchasing an additional 488,433 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 176.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 180,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,638,000 after purchasing an additional 417,818 shares during the period.

About SPDR S&P Retail ETF

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

