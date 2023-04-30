Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $33.43

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.43 and traded as low as $28.84. Enterprise Bancorp shares last traded at $28.84, with a volume of 9,129 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Enterprise Bancorp Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $350.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.45.

Enterprise Bancorp Announces Dividend

Enterprise Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EBTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $44.73 million for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 15.44%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Enterprise Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Bancorp

In related news, Director Michael T. Putziger acquired 1,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.58 per share, for a total transaction of $44,759.64. Following the purchase, the director now owns 197,449 shares in the company, valued at $7,025,235.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 202.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 870 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,610 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 1,306.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,813 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,617 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.53% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Enterprise Bank. It offers personal and business banking which consists of business and personal checking accounts, personal and business savings accounts, mortgages loans, personal loans, and cash management solutions.

Further Reading

