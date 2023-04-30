Clean Energy Technologies (OTCMKTS:CETY) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.02

Shares of Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CETY – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.02 and traded as low as $1.98. Clean Energy Technologies shares last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 49,735 shares.

Clean Energy Technologies Stock Up 5.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.03.

About Clean Energy Technologies

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of renewable and energy efficient products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Clean Energy HRS, CETY Europe, Engineering and Manufacturing Business, and CETY HK. The Clean Energy HRS segment includes waste heat recovery, waste to energy, China liquefied natural gas initiatives, and engineering and consulting services.

