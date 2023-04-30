The 600 Group (LON:SIXH) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.94

The 600 Group PLC (LON:SIXH – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.94 ($0.12) and traded as low as GBX 8.49 ($0.11). The 600 Group shares last traded at GBX 8.50 ($0.11), with a volume of 10,500 shares trading hands.

The 600 Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.93. The company has a market cap of £10.03 million, a P/E ratio of -850.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27.

The 600 Group Company Profile

The 600 Group PLC designs, manufactures, and distributes industrial laser systems under the TYKMA Electrox and Control Micro Systems brand names in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides laser solutions, including marking, drilling, cutting, and welding.

Further Reading

