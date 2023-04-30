OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 918,000 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the March 31st total of 1,070,000 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 248,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OptimizeRx

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in OptimizeRx by 248.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in OptimizeRx by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in OptimizeRx by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in OptimizeRx in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

OptimizeRx Price Performance

NASDAQ OPRX opened at $15.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.81. OptimizeRx has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $30.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OPRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on OptimizeRx from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on OptimizeRx from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on OptimizeRx from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.43.

(Get Rating)

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, engaged in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serve as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging and brand support.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.